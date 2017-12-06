100 businesses are honoured for their sustainable operation (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s 100 most sustainable businesses 2017 were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6.They were selected from nearly 500 entries to the programme ranking the most sustainable businesses in Vietnam in 2017, jointly conducted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD).Some among them are the Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, Da Nang Port Logistic JSC, Thang Long Invest Group, and Herbalife Vietnam.According to the organisation board, this year’s programme made the assessment on the basis of 134 criteria, focused on socio-economic and environmental aspects.In the future, the list of criteria will be simplified and revised to suit reality so that it can be applied by micro and small- and medium-sized enterprises.Addressing the event, VCCI President Vu Tien Loc highlighted the presence of new private firms in this year’s ranking, saying that this proves improvement in the country’s business climate.Tran Ngoc Anh from Dekalb Vietnam - one of the honoured firms - said the recognition gives her company a motivation to pursue sustainable development goals at home and abroad.-VNA