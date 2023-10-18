Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank is among the largest corporate income taxpayers in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Taxation has announced the list of top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers (V.1000) in Vietnam in 2022.



According to the department’s statistics, taxes paid by those enterprises accounted for 58.2% of the total State budget revenue from this source, and equivalent to 85.1% of that paid by firms in the 2021 V.1000 list.



The firms include those established under Vietnamese law, foreign enterprises, and other organisations with income subject to the Vietnam Law on Corporate Income Tax.



As many as 301 businesses made their names to the V.1000 list for seven years in a row.



Ten largest tax payers in the list are Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VP), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Honda Vietnam Company Limited, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Company Limited, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, and Mobile World Joint Stock Company./.

VNA