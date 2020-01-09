Vietnam’s top 500 largest enterprises in 2019 announced
The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper announced the top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9.
At the announcement ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper announced the top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9.
The event aims to honour the largest enterprises in Vietnam, which achieved remarkable successes in production and business activities.
On the list are Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co Ltd, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex).
Major firms such as Vingroup, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC, Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Joint Stock Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), and Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) are also included in the list.
Director General of Vietnam Report Vu Dang Vinh said this is the 13th consecutive year the VNR500 Ranking has been published to help build and promote the prestige and trade brands of local businesses.
It also aims to support firms in attracting financial resources and accessing to new business opportunities by increasing trust of partners and investors, as well as enhance their competitiveness and sustainable development, especially in the context of Vietnam’s deeper integration into the region and the world’s economy, he added.
On this occasion, Vietnam Report published the Vietnam economy white paper 2020, collecting various opinions of major economists and businesses on the country’s economic situation over the past time, highlighting potential of and growth challenges for large enterprises, and proposing solutions to support their development orientations in the new year./.