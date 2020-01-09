Business Complying with origin rules critical for garment exports To take advantage of free trade agreements and expand exports, meeting rules of origin is crucial for the garment and textile sector, industry insiders have said.

Business Japan’s decision opens new doors for Vietnamese “thieu” lychee Japan’s recent decision of importing Vietnamese “thieu” lychee is expected to open new doors for this fruit, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.

Business Ha Nam province pledges more support for FDI firms Leaders of northern Ha Nam province had a meeting with nearly 300 foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses on January 9 to inform them about local development achievements and listen to their opinions to facilitate the firms’ operations.

Business Poor infrastructure hinders southern economic zone’s FDI attraction The Southern Key Economic Zone needs specially tailored policies to attract large amounts of foreign direct investment and improve linkages between localities to ensure sustainable development, experts have said.