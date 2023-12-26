Business Bank bad debts forecast to remain under great pressure in 2024 Though the asset quality of banks in Vietnam will be temporarily under control until the end of 2023, experts said more attention should be paid to the issue in 2024 as bad debts are rising.

Business Logistics chains crucial for agro-forestry-aquatic product exports: conference Establishing logistics chains connecting producers with traders is an urgent need to improve the effectiveness of agro-forestry-aquatic product exports, heard a roundtable conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.

Business Vietnam among biggest exporters of Christmas decoration products to US Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.

Business Shipbuilding firm prepares for bankruptcy procedures from Q1 2024 The Government has given the green light to a bankruptcy resolution plan for the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) and its seven subsidiary companies.