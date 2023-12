The Bac Lieu wind power plant (Photo: VNA)

Ships unload goods at Tan Cang Cat Lai Port. (Photo: VNA)

At the construction site of the extended Thong Nhat road in Vung Tau city. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency ’s Economic News Department has selected the top ten noteworthy events that shaped the country's economic landscape in the year 2023.Despite falling slightly short of the year's set target of 6.5%, Vietnam's 5% GDP growth has been assessed by international financial institutions as outperforming many economies given the ongoing global economic downturn. Factors contributing to the country's economic recovery included record-breaking exports, public investment disbursement efforts, the highest FDI since 2020, and a rebound in domestic services. Major media outlets have acknowledged Vietnam 's growth efforts, positioning it as an attractive trade partner and investment destination.On October 10, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 41-NQ/TW, outlining ways to build and leverage the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new era. As the second resolution of its kind focusing on the group in the past 12 years, it highlighted seven key tasks and solutions to develop capable entrepreneurs and a group of globally recognised businesses that lead some global supply and value chains.The country's public investment disbursement is estimated to reach an unprecedented value of over 461 trillion VND (19 billion USD), the highest to date. This achievement is attributed to the relentless efforts of the Government, ministries, and local authorities in addressing administrative hurdles and streamlining procedures. Swift and efficient disbursement of public investment has become a vital driving force, propelling rapid and sustainable economic growth in the upcoming period.2023 has marked the country’s eighth consecutive year of trade surplus with an impressive figure of about 26 billion USD, nearly tripling that of 2022. Various agricultural product groups have capitalised on export opportunities, with more than 8 million tonnes of rice sold overseas for over 4.4 billion USD, the highest value since 2009. The favourable export structure has facilitated deeper integration of Vietnamese goods into global production and supply chains, and the trade surplus has contributed positively to the balance of payments, thus increasing foreign currency reserves and stabilising exchange rates.The completion of 14 key transportation projects, including components of the North-South Expressway - Phase 1, extending the total length of the country's expressways to 1,892 km. This achievement aligns with one of the three breakthroughs outlined in the nation’s socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030.In an unprecedented move, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has made four consecutive reductions of policy interest rates from March to June by 0.5-2 percentage points per annum. This flexible measure served as a foundation for credit institutions to lower lending rates, thus aiding economic recovery and growth.After years of preparation, review, and revision, on May 15, 2023 , the Prime Minister signed Decision No. 500/QD-TTg approving the National Power Development Plan VIII for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. This plan has opened up new space for Vietnam's sustainable and just energy development, aligning with the Party’s and State's guidelines and policies and the country's practical capabilities.The Government and various ministries and agencies have introduced unprecedented legal and financial mechanisms to remove legal and financial hurdles for and recover the real estate market. Notable among these are the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP, outlining measures to promote a safe, healthy, and sustainable realty market, and Decree No. 10/2023/ND-CP amending and supplementing some articles of decrees guiding the implementation of the Land Law, as well as an initiative to invest in constructing at least one million social housing units for low-income individuals and industrial zone workers between 2021 and 2030.Widespread irregularities related to corrupt practices by certain personnel in the vehicle registration and inspection sector were uncovered on a broad scale. At the peak of the crisis, 106 out of 281 motor vehicle registration centres across the country were forced to suspend operations. This marked the first occurence of long queues of cars and trucks waiting for registration, adversely affecting citizens, transport businesses, and logistics activities. The Government, relevant ministries, and law enforcement agencies had to collaboratively address the issue, with the Ministry of Transport proposing the involvement of the police and military forces to support the registration of civilian motor vehicles. On June 8, the Government issued Decree No. 30/2023/ND-CP, amending and supplementing some provisions of Decree No. 139/2018/ND-CP dated October 8, 2018 regarding the business of motor vehicle registration services.The tragic September 12 fire incident at a "mini apartment" complex on Hanoi's Khuong Ha street resulted in 56 fatalities and 37 injuries. This catastrophe rang the alarm about lax construction management in urban and residential areas. Following the direction of the Prime Minister, authorities at all levels and relevant sectors conducted a comprehensive review to rectify and tighten construction management and take urgent measures to prevent and control fires in apartment buildings, multi-unit residences, and rental housing facilities./.