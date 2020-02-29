Ly Hoang Nam secures his berth in the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament 's semi-final on Feb 28 in Egypt. (Photo of VTF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam won his quarter-final match at the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament in Egypt on February 28.

Nam, who is unseeded, defeated No 6 seed Daniele Capecchi of Italy 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in a 2hr 48min match.

It was the third time in a row Nam came from behind to win at the tournament and Capecchi was the second seed eliminated by Nam at the event. The first was No 2 Evgenii Tiurnev of Russia in the first round on February 26.

Nam will next face David Poljak of the Czech Republic. The No 3 seed defeated No 7 seed Oleksii Krutykh of Ukraine 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) on February 28./.