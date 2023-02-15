Vietnam’s top tennis player to compete in three events in India
Ly Hoang Nam will try to earn points from three events in India in February. He is seeking a berth in the Grand Slam. (Photo: VTF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam is competing in the Chennai Open Challenger, one of three events during his competition tour to India this month.
The Challenger is from February 13-19 on hard courts with a total of 130,000 USD for high-ranking players.
Nam will play Frenchman Arthur Cazaur in the first qualifying match. Nam is currently world No 247 while his rival is a little higher at No 229.
The second tournament is the Bengaluru Open from February 20-26 and the Pune Metropolitan Region Challenger from February 27 to March 5.
These are ATP Challenger 100 competitions with the winner walking away with not only cash but also 100 points for their world ranking.
In other news in tennis, Nam is a two-time Southeast Asian Games winner but he asked to withdraw from the national team last week.
Nam and his teammates recently could not push Vietnam to advance at the Davis Cup, although Nam won all his matches.
His withdraw means Vietnam will meet with difficulty to defend the man's single title in Phnom Penh.
Nam and his coach said they wanted to focus on earning a slot at Grand Slam qualifications in 2023. The first one was the Roland Garros from May 22 to June 11, which was at same time with the SEA Games./.