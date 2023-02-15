Culture - Sports Old American-directed documentary about Vietnam screened On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, Downtown Television held the first screening of a documentary directed by Americans entitled “Vietnam: Picking up the Pieces”.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases preservation of Van Mieu Temple of Literature from 1898-1954 An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.

Culture - Sports Music show to mark 80th anniversary of Party's first platform on culture A special music show marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to be held at Hanoi Opera House on February 28 evening.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks 8th at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 Vietnam, with one gold and one silver, ranked 8th in medal tally of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, which concluded in Astana city, Kazakhstan on February 12.