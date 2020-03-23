Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
The dormitory of the FPT University in Hanoi is prepared for receiving people subject to quarantine (Photo: VNA)
The patient is a 17-year-old female native of the southern province of Ben Tre. She had lived in Sarawar of Malaysia for 3-4 months.
The girl went from Malaysia to Bandar Seri Begawa of Brunei on March 17, boarded Flight BI381 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City the same day.
She came back to her home province in the afternoon of March 17 on a coach and underwent self-quarantine at home. Her sample was taken on March 21 as she showed no symptoms of the COVID-19. Two people who contacted her during her self-quarantine at home have not exhibited any signs of the disease.
On March 22, her sample tested positive for the virus and she is now being quarantined at the health centre of Binh Dai district, Ben Tre province./.