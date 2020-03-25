Health Hanoi pushes up medical equipment preparations to prevent COVID-19 The People’s Committee of Hanoi has ordered the municipal Department of Health to closely work with relevant agencies to push up the purchase of medical equipment to support the fight against the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam on March 24 evening reported 11 more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 134.

Vietnam reports 9 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam on March 24 evening reported nine more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 132.