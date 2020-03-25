Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 141
The Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed seven more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 141 so far.
At a concentrated quarantine facility in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed seven more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 141 so far.
Of the new cases, six came back to Vietnam from foreign countries like Denmark with transits in Doha and Bangkok, the US, Germany and the UK; and one lives in Vietnam.
The one who lives in Vietnam is a doctor who contracts the disease while treating another COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh. Among the rest are four students who studied in the US and the UK.
They are all now quarantined and in stable health conditions./.
Of the new cases, six came back to Vietnam from foreign countries like Denmark with transits in Doha and Bangkok, the US, Germany and the UK; and one lives in Vietnam.
The one who lives in Vietnam is a doctor who contracts the disease while treating another COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh. Among the rest are four students who studied in the US and the UK.
They are all now quarantined and in stable health conditions./.