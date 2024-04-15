Vietnam’s tourism popularised in Italy’s Marche region
The “Vietnam - Timeless Charm” tourism brand was brought closer to Italy in a recent tourism promotion event held in Macerata city, Marche region, by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in collaboration with local authorities and the MRNC 12 Racing Team.
Foreign visitors to Binh Tay market, HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) –
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Duong Hai Hung affirmed that Vietnam’s visa waiver expansion to 45 days for Italians and a distinct possibility of a direct route will create favourable conditions for trade and tourism cooperation between the two nations.
Meanwhile, President of Marche region Francesco Acquaroli said he stands ready to facilitate cooperation with Vietnam.
Deputy Mayor of Macerata city Francesca D’Alessandro told the Vietnam News Agency the city wishes to bolster cooperation with Vietnam, helping the people of both sides get a better insight into each other’s standout cultural traits.
Vietnam is an appealing tourist destination while Macerata city and Marche region, home to a number of Italy’s renowned manufacturing and processing firms, could play a role in connecting Vietnam with its partners in the country, she said.
According to Director of Vietnam Airlines agent in Italy Massimo Gaggianesi, Vietnam and Italy are discussing the possibilities to operate a direct flight between Vietnam and Italy on the outset of 2025.
As part of the activities held within the “Vietnam – Marche bridge” programme, Ambassador Hung had working sessions with local leading officials as well as met with the business community and the principal of Macerata Univerity to discuss specific measures for comprehensive cooperation with Southern Italy.
Hung recommended local officials to support activities to promote trade, investment, culture, and education between the two sides, and committed to helping Vietnamese and Italian firms to grasp cooperation and investment opportunities.
Meanwhile, local leaders said they want to maintain connectivity with Vietnam to support the business communities of both sides./.