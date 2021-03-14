Vietnam’s tourism promoted in India's northern city
At the event (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in India, together with ASIA DMC Vietnam and India’s Allena Group, held a conference on March 12 to promote Vietnam’s tourism and images in Chandigarh - the capital city of both northern Haryana and Punjab states.
The event, themed “Vietnam - A dream destination”, introduced high-end resort tourism products suitable for customers from Chandigarh city, which has the highest per capita income in India.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau informed participants of Vietnam’s potential and capacity to host major events, citing that several grand weddings of Indian nationals were held in the Southeast Asian country.
He voiced his hope that the event would help connect businesses of the two countries and prepare for the recovery period this year.
In addition to tourism and medical tourism, the diplomat also wished the two nations would bolster further cooperation in the fields of highly-skilled workers, information technology and education.
The participants expressed their delight that Vietnam and India have opened many direct flights, as well as spoke highly of bilateral economic and trade collaboration.
Some businesses voiced their hope that a direct air route linking Chandigarh and Vietnam will be launched in the coming time to capitalise on potential in economic and tourism development.
The event was held in both forms of in-person and video conference amid travel restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It aimed to attract international holidaymakers once tourism is reopened in the post-pandemic period, especially as couples in India are planning their weddings at the year’s end./.