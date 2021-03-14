Destinations Non Nuoc Cao Bang, land of amazing landscapes With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark has brought opportunities for the northern province of Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

Business Southeastern tourism market remains stable Tourism markets in the southeast region have remained dynamic thanks to appropriate changes to minimise losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Bo Da pagoda, home to Vietnam’s biggest tower garden Bo Da pagoda in Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province is home to a garden of 100 towers, regarded as the largest and most beautiful of its kind in Vietnam.

Travel Travel agencies promote small group tours Travel agencies and localities are making plans to stimulate domestic tourism and give priority to small-group tours to destinations near their homes.