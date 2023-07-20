According to data from Google’s tourism trend monitoring tool, search volumes for travel to Vietnam has been continually on the rise, ranking among the top in the world and jumping from 11th position to 6th now.

Vietnam welcomed more than 5.5 million international visitors in the first half of the year, an increase of more than 13-fold over the same period of 2022, and over 64 million domestic tourists, up 5.3%. Total revenue from tourism stood at more than 14.5 billion USD, up 29.4%.

This shows that tourism demand in Vietnam is recovering quickly and at a much higher rate than in its regional competitors. The recent decision to extend tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, which will officially take effect from August 15, is expected to present a golden opportunity for the sector to continue to make further strides forward./.

VNA