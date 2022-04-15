Destinations Lai Chau province promotes community-based tourism The northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is making meticulous preparations to promote its community-based tourism sites during its hosting of a cultural and tourism week from April 14 to 17.

Destinations Hanoi among most favourite destinations in Southeast Asia: Travelbook Hanoi is one of the most popular travel destinations in Southeast Asia, a recent article on German travel website Travelbook.de said, and highlighted six attractions that tourists should explore when visiting the capital city of Vietnam.

Destinations Son Tra Peninsula - A gift from The Creator Nature has endowed Da Nang city in central Vietnam not only with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine but also the pristine and beautiful Son Tra Peninsula. Located not far from the downtown area, Son Tra Peninsula is considered the most unique peninsula in all of Vietnam.

Destinations Da Lat attracts tourists with colourful flowers The “city of thousands of flowers”, Da Lat in the central highlands’ province of Lam Dong, has been named among the world’s ten best destinations to admire flowers by global travellers, according to the online travel service platform Booking.com.