Travel Phat Tich Pagoda: Pilgrim heaven Phat Tich Pagoda, which is famous as the cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism, is located on the southern side of Lan Kha Mountain in Phat Tich commune, Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province.

Travel Vietnamese firms join international tourism fair in Israel Vietnamese travel companies have introduced their products at the 25th International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) that is taking place in Israel from February 11-12.

Travel Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).