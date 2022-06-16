Ambassador Ly Duc Trung said Vietnam boasts much room for receiving investment and promoting production.

Coming to the country, Israeli people and enterprises can access diverse material sources, travel companies can organise agro-tourism trips, while investors can help raise local agricultural products’ value.

Expressing their wish to tap into bilateral cooperation potential in trade and tourism, other participants in the event pointed out that Israeli people are eager to visit Vietnam as the Southeast Asian country has put the COVID-19 pandemic under control and completely reopened tourism.

In 2021, bilateral trade still grew despite COVID-19 impacts, turning Vietnam into the largest trading partner of Israel in Southeast Asia./.

VNA