The General Statistics Office reported that the total import-export turnover of goods hit nearly 588 billion USD, down 9% year-over-year, with exports decreasing by 6% and imports dropping by 12% compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the ministry will promote negotiations, sign new agreements with more potential partners in order to diversify markets, products, and supply chains.

The ministry will support businesses to take advantage of commitments in new generation free trade agreements to boost exports.

It will also focus on strengthening early warning of trade defence lawsuits, giving them consultations on how to respond to lawsuits, and providing businesses and associations in a timely way with new market information, demand, and relevant regulations./.

VNA