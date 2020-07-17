Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 5.46 billion USD in first half
Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 5.46 billion USD in the first six months of this year, nearly 1.5 billion USD higher than the estimated 4 billion USD, according to the General Department of Customs.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
In June alone, the export-import turnover reached 43.26 billion USD, up 15.8 percent against the previous month.
The export revenue in the month was valued at 22.564 billion USD, up 17.6 percent month-on-month, while the import value decreased by 14 percent to over 20.7 billion USD.
Vietnam’s export turnover in the first half hit nearly 122.8 billion USD, up 0.2 percent, while the country spent about 117.3 billion USD on imports in the period, down 2.9 percent year-on-year.
Vietnam's major exports in the reviewed period include computers, electronics and components (3.94 billion USD); telephones and components (3.65 billion USD); textiles (2.6 billion USD); machinery, equipment and spareparts (1.9 billion USD) and footwear (1.43 billion USD)./.