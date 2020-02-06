Vietnam’s trade with China hits 8.29 billion USD in January
Vietnam’s trade with China last month reached 8.29 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 11.8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Vietnam exported 2.75 billion USD worth of goods to the market. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
This was because the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday fell in January, so the number of working days in the month was fewer than usual.
Vietnam exported 2.75 billion USD worth of goods to the market, the authority added.
During working days (excluding Saturday, Sunday and national holidays), Vietnam’s export to China in January was estimated at 130.52 million USD per day, up 18.5 percent against the same period of 2019.
For the three working days after Tet (January 30-31 and February 3), Vietnam’s average export to China stood at 82.1 million USD per day, equal to 63 percent of the regular working days in January 2020./.