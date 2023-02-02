During the year, Vietnam’s exports to India topped 7.9 billion USD, up nearly 27% year-on-year.

Among its export items, mobile phones and accessories posted the highest turnover with 1.5 billion USD. Computers, electronics and parts came next, and they were followed by machinery and equipment. Other staples with the highest value increase were coffee, iron and steel and footwear.

Meanwhile, Vietnam imported over 7 billion worth of goods from India last year, a yearly hike of 2%. Its major import commodities from the market were iron and steel with nearly 775 million USD, machinery and equipment and ordinary metals.

India is Vietnam’s leading provider of aquatic, garment and textile, leather and pharmaceutical materials. The 1.4-billion-strong Indian market has diverse demands with various market segments - a good condition for Vietnamese exporters.

Besides trade, bilateral cooperation in tourism and investment also grew with the resumption and launch of direct air routes./.

VNA