Business No big changes in Hanoi’s apartment market in 2021: Savills Hanoi is unlikely to see any major changes in its apartment market this year or experience the short supply as seen in HCM City, Director of Savills Hanoi Matthew Powell has said.

Business Hoa Phat posts highest crude steel output to date in January The Hoa Phat Group, Vietnam’s leading steel producer, produced more than 670,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, its highest output to date and representing an annual growth of 67 percent.

Business Ministry to boost trade defence measures in line with int’l commitments As trade protectionism is forecast to grow further around the world in 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is set to step up trade defence measures in accordance with international law and commitments.