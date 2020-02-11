The results show a continuing shift in global influence from west to east, with Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese cities dominating the top positions.

Vietnam, with two cities in the top 20, the most of any country in the Southeast Asian region, featured highly in the global ranking driven by soaring exports to the US as its economy profits from the China-US trade disputes, the report said.

However, rapid urbanisation and strong economic growth in Vietnam are putting huge pressure on existing infrastructure.

While many other cities are struggling to keep pace with the growing demands for high-quality transport and utilities, both HCM City and Hanoi are responding to the infrastructure deficit by investing heavily in new metro networks./.

VNA