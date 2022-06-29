Vietnam’s football team at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: AFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s football team arrived in Jakarta on June 29 to attend the 2022 AFF U-19 Boys Championship which will take place from July 2-15.



Head coach Dinh The Nam is bringing 27 players to the tournament, with four as reserves for the 23 on the official list.



At the tournament, Vietnam will be in Group A, together with Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei and the Philippines. Group B includes Malaysia, Laos, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Singapore.



Vietnam will face the hosts Indonesia on July 2, before taking on the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand on July 4, 6, 8 and 10, respectively./.