Vietnam’s U19 team to compete in Toulon Tournament
Vietnam's U19 team will compete in the Toulon Tournament in France in the summer of 2020, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.
Vietnam's national U19 squad (Photo: netnews.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's U19 team will compete in the Toulon Tournament in France in the summer of 2020, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.
Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of the VFF, said Vietnam’s U19 squad will compete in the Toulon Tournament in France, which attracts many strong teams. In Asia, only Japan and Qatar often take part in this event. The event also drew many South American teams such as Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.
According to the VFF, the summer tournament will begin at an ideal time for the U19 team as many members of the squad will be finishing the V.League 1 season.
The annual tournament, officially known as the ‘Festival International Espoirs – Tournoi Maurice Revello’, was first held in 1967. It is deemed the most prestigious of all friendly tournaments involving U21 teams, and considered an unofficial world championship before FIFA introduced the official World Youth Cup in 1977.
Previous versions of tournament have seen an array of future stars showcase their talents, including Jean-Pierre Papin, Thierry Henry, Javier Mascherano, Hugo Lloris, Alan Shearer, and Juan Román Riquelme.
The event will be a warm-up for the Vietnamese side to prepare for the AFC U19 Championships Finals 2020 in Uzbekistan in October.
Vietnam have placed a berth in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship as one of the best second-placed sides in the qualifiers. They finished second in Group J with seven points, equal to Japan and above Mongolia and Guam./.