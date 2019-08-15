Martin Lo (No 10) of Vietnam's U22 team runs away from Hong Kong's Kitchee players during their friendly on August 14. (Photo courtesy of VFF)

- Vietnam's U22 team beat Kitchee SC of Hong Kong 2-0 in a friendly match at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 14.The match was part of the Vietnamese squad’s preparations for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) to be held in the Philippines later this year.After the first half ended goalless, Martin Lo opened the scoring for Vietnam from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.Nguyen Danh Trung made it 2-0 from a free-kick eight minutes from the end.Kitchee of coach Blaz Sliskovic are one of Hong Kong's leading clubs, with two local league titles in the past three years.After the match Sliskovic said the Vietnamese side were too strong and on a different level compared to Kitchee.He was also impressed by midfielder Martin Lo, calling him a good player with skills, speed, smart playing style and a promising future.The Vietnamese players returned to their clubs on August 15 and will convene for their next training session in early September.-VNA