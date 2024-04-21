Coach Hoang Anh Tuan of Vietnam's U23 football team speaks at the press conference (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Coach Hoang Anh Tuan of Vietnam's U23 football team has affirmed that he and his students will perform with a “to fight, to win” spirit in the final group stage match against Uzbekistan on April 23.

The 2-0 victory over Malaysia and Uzbekistan defeating Kuwait 5-0 helped the Vietnamese national football team advance to the quarterfinals of the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

At a press conference held on April 20 after the match, Tuan expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance against Malaysia. He praised the players' technical skills, saying they seemed to play better match after match. The match reflected the quality of the Vietnamese team and this victory deserves their efforts, he continued.

The upcoming match against Uzbekistan on April 23 promises to be a decisive battle for the top spot, he noted./.