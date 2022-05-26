Members of Vietnam's U23 team arrive at the UAE. (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Hanoi (VNA) – The U23 Vietnam team will play a friendly with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s U23 team on May 28.

The Vietnamese footballers arrived at Dubai on May 25 to begin a training in the Middle East nation.

On May 29, they will leave the UAE for Uzbekistan for the AFC tournament.

Head coach Gong Oh-kyun recently announced a list of 25 football players to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup final, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

More than half of the list are key players of the squad winning the goal medal at the freshly ended SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam.

According to the draw results, Vietnam are in Group C with the Republic of Korea (RoK), Thailand and Malaysia. The team will play the opening match against Thailand on June 2, then face the RoK on June 5 and Malaysia on June 8./.