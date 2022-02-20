Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage
Vietnam possesses an array of intangible cultural heritages that have been recognized by UNESCO.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicUnleashing Vietnam’s clean power potential
As a country experiencing high economic growth in ASEAN and hit hard by climate change, Vietnam has been aware of the significance of energy restructuring, towards raising the ratio of renewable energy in tandem with the economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy.
See more
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
InfographicElegant hobbies during Tet holiday
Contemplating flowers and ornamental trees and admiring paintings are among elegant hobbies during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
InfographicSignificance of Lunar New Year holiday
The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors...
InfographicTypical ornamental trees, flowers for traditional Lunar New Year
Flowers and ornamental trees typical in the traditional Lunar New Year not only make the home more beautiful but also bring luck, peace, and fortune to the family.