Business Newly registered businesses peak in April The number of new businesses set a record high in April at over 15,900, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced at largest agri-food fair in Northern Ireland Vietnamese agricultural products have been introduced at Balmoral Show 2023, Northern Ireland's largest annual agri-food fair that took place from May 10-13 at Balmoral Park of Lisburn city.

Business Japfa Vietnam inaugurates animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Binh Phuoc Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has inaugurated a new animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park in Hon Quan district of southern Binh Phuoc province.

Business Measures sought to make HCM City more attractive to foreign investors Experts and economists gathered at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12 to discuss measures to help the southern largest economic hub enhance its attractiveness to foreign investors amid its standstill situation in drawing foreign direct investment (FDI).