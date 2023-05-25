Vietnam exported nearly 1 billion USD worth of fruits and vegetables in Q1, up 8% from a year earlier, with the Chinese market recording an impressive growth of 23%.

The growth was attributable to the signing of protocols on exports of durian, sweet potato and banana to China through official channels.

The export of pomelo to the US, and passion fruit to New Zealand was also a driver for the overall growth of the sector.

The implementation of free trade agreements is also an important driving force helping fruit and vegetable exports to increase sharply in the first months, and make an important contribution to boosting the sector's exports throughout the year.

Vietnam Trade Offices abroad were advised to regularly organize Vietnamese fruit festivals to introduce the fruits to people in their host countries and international visitors./.

VNA