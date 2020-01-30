Culture - Sports Weightlifters on way to berths at Tokyo Olympic Games Vietnam’s weightlifters bagged 10 gold medals on the two competition days of the recent 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, signalling a good start for the sport in the year, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Culture - Sports French sculptor realises dream in Vietnam For French sculptor Ariel Moscovici, joining local and international artists at the Art in the Forest (AIF) project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a unique experience.

Culture - Sports Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory celebrated A festival was held at the Dong Da Mound special national relic site in Hanoi on January 29 (the fifth day of the Lunar New Year) to mark the 231st anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory over Chinese Qing invaders.

Culture - Sports Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.