Illustrative image (Source: internet)

The watch market in Vietnam was worth about 750 million USD in 2018.The organising board of the Vietnam international watch exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 7-9 said Vietnam is a potential market of watches.More than 20 famous foreign watch brands have opened stores in the country.The exhibition introduced to visitors wrist watches, wall clocks and table clocks at nearly 100 pavilions, including popular brands such as Seiko and Citizen (Japan), Wenger and Neos (Switzerland), Lotus man (France), Kerbholds (Germany), and Besdon, Eiky, Pasnew, Longbo and Tophill (China).-VNA