Vietnamese women celebrate their victory over Thailand at the Asian Games in August 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s women national football team have retaken their spot as the top team in Southeast Asia in the latest FIFA rankings.The Vietnamese women stayed in the 35th position overall, but now top the region after Thailand fell following a poor performance at the recent World Cup.Following a successful run in the recent second round of the 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Vietnam added 21 points to have 1,659 points to retain their sixth place in Asia.Vietnam have been 35th in the world since last December.Meanwhile, Thailand lost 42 points to drop to the 39th position with 1,616 points.Behind Vietnam and Thailand in Southeast Asia are Myanmar with 1,521 points (world No 46), followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.The US top the world rankings after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, followed by Germany and the Netherlands, the World Cup runners up.-VNA