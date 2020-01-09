Vietnam's wood and forestry exports expected to reach 12.5 bil in 2020
In 2019, Vietnam wood and forestry exports reach a new height of 11.2 billion USD, up 19.2% compared to 2018. The sector aims to earn 12.5 billion USD from exports in 2020.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicNumber of new businesses hits record
A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous years.
See more
InfographicCPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November
Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam attracts 31.79 billion USD in FDI
Within the first 11 months of 2019, Vietnam attracted over 31 billion USD in FDI, up 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
InfographicNational Assembly adopts resolution on state budge estimate in 2020
The National Assembly adopted a resolution on the state budget estimate in 2020 at a plenary sitting on November 12.
InfographicSustainably develop private enterprises to 2025 with a vision to 2030
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decision No. 1362 / QD-TTg approving the plan for sustainable development of private enterprises until 2025, with a vision to 2030.
InfographicMacroeconomy continues to be stabilised
The economy posts a high growth rate, the growth quality continues to be improved, macroeconomic stability is steady.