Business Hai Phong aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in FDI in Q2 The northern port city of Hai Phong targets 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter of 2021, according to head of the Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zones Le Trung Kien.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND per USD on April 16, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Role as global manufacturing hub to fuel Vietnam’s growth: Oxford Economics The UK's forecasting and quantitative analysing company Oxford Economics has given positive assessments on Vietnam, highlighting the rising role of the country in the global manufacturing supply chains.