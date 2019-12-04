Business Directors key for company growth With the Vietnamese economy still growing, firms' boards of directors should develop to take advantage of opportunities, a top businessman has said.

Business Vietnam Expo 2019 opens in HCM City The 2019 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4.

Business New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practices New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Vietnam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Dong Nai records fast FDI disbursement The southern province of Dong Nai has seen swift disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) which surpassed the province’s plan, said local officials.