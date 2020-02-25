Business Room for Vietnam-US farm produce trade remains huge: roundtable Vietnam and the US still hold huge potential for cooperation in farm produce trade, and the two countries should not compete in trade but supplement each other, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh has said.

Business Vietnam’s audit officials attend int’l integrity seminar in Hungary A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam led by Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc are taking part in the 7th international integrity seminar that opened in Budapest, Hungary, on February 24.