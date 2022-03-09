Business 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam announced Hung Thinh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tin Viet Finance JSC are among the top 10 in the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) this year as announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on March 9.

Business Japan’s coffee imports from Vietnam increase Vietnamese coffee firms are advised to capitalise on chances offered by free trade agreements (FTAs) to bolster shipments to Japan, as Vietnamese coffee is being favoured by local consumers amid an increasing demand for instant type, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan.

Business Vietnamese exporters face big losses in suspected cashew nut scams Vietnamese exporters are at risk of losing hundreds of millions of USD in a suspected scam in which they have not received any payment as agreed for 100 containers of cashew nuts already dispatched to a buyer in Italy.

Business Vietnam’s railway freight transport to Europe affected by Russia – Ukraine conflict International railway freight transport between Vietnam and Europe along the route through China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland to Germany and Western European countries is likely to be affected if railways from Poland to Belarus stop operation, according to an official from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).