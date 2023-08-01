Since the second half of last year, the two Governments and foreign ministries have held activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership between the two nations, which draw the attention of the public and businesses.

Assessing the relations between the two countries over the past five decades, many people agreed that, economic cooperation is a bright spot.

According to experts, the strategic partnership between the two countries still has much potential to grow, and there are plenty of new areas in which they can enhance cooperation such as business partnerships. Both sides can also explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of environment, sustainable development and, especially, digital economy.

In order to further deepen bilateral ties, further attention should be also paid to political, economic, defence and security and people-to-people exchanges to raise mutual understanding of each other, experts noted./.

VNA