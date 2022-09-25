Business Eight-month revenue from retail, services remains growth Total revenue from goods retail and services in the January-August period increased by over 19% year on year to nearly 157 billion USD, which is a high growth rate for the period in many years, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Huge potential for luxury real estate in Vietnam The branded residence market is gaining a stronger foothold in the Vietnamese market with potential to further develop, shaping the lifestyle of the country’s elite, according to experts.