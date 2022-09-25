Vietnam-Switzerland trade surpasses 1.3 billion USD in seven months
At the get-together hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland (Photo: VNA)Bern (VNA) – Trade revenue between Vietnam and Switzerland in the first seven months of this year was over 1.3 billion CHF (1.32 billion USD), up 1.3% year-on-year, Ambassador Phung The Long said on September 24, citing statistics by the Swiss customs.
Speaking at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) in Bern, Long affirmed that Switzerland is Vietnam’s important partner in Europe and the Southeast Asian nation was Switzerland’s third largest seafood trade partner in 2021, after Norway and the Netherlands.
During the 2021-2023 period, Switzerland has continued its development assistance to Vietnam, with funding of 70 million CHF to help the country in environmental protection, economic reform and personnel training, according to the diplomat.
On this occasion, Long presented a certificate of merit from the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to the Vietnamese Association in Switzerland, and gifts to the Binh Minh School that is built to preserve Vietnamese culture and language among the Vietnamese community in the host country./.