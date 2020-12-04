Politics Vietnam, RoK agree on quarantine-free protocol for short-term entries Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups involved in short-term visits between the two sides to enter their respective nations without undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Politics Vietnam attends WIPO Coordination Committee’s 79th session Vietnam fully supports the proposed list of new leaders of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and highly values the excellent contributions of their predecessors to WIPO’s past activities, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021 The ministries of national defence of Vietnam and Laos agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms during their leaders’ talks in Hanoi on December 4.