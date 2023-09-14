Politics Vietnam, Brazil highly value comprehensive relations The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil on September 12 held a ceremony in Brasilia to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023).

Politics HCM City, China’s Shanghai city eye stronger cooperation The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government on September 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2024-2026.

Politics HCM City seeks cooperation with RoK in environmental issues Ho Chi Minh City welcomes the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s businesses and investors to learn about, cooperate with and invest in the city in the fields of green economy, and wastewater and waste treatment, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said on September 14.

Politics Science, education to foster Vietnam-Russia cooperation: Official Evgeny Vlasov, Vice President for International Relations at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) of Russia and President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Primorye region, has highlighted prospects for cooperation in digitalisation and education between the two countries.