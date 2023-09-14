Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in HCM City
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony on September 14 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK (1973-2023).
At the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK (1973-2023). (Photo: VNA)
In his remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that the bilateral relationship has been continuously consolidated and enhanced, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Notably, after the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2010, many important cooperation frameworks and mechanisms have been formed, he continued.
The official called the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement signed in 2020 and the UK’s joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in July bright spots of the economic ties.
Such deals have created momentum for the two-way trade, which was valued at 6.8 billion USD last year, making the UK Vietnam’s third largest trade partner in Europe and 9th biggest importer in the world, Mai said.
The official emphasised that cooperation between HCM City and the UK has also seen progress, especially in trade, investment, education, health care, tourism and cultural exchange.
He cited statistics showing as of July, the UK ranked 11th among the more than 120 countries and territories investing in Vietnam’s largest economic hub with 273 projects worth nearly 960 million USD.
The British Government has helped HCM City in training public servants, Mai said, adding that the two sides are cooperating in a global future cities programme, under which the UK provides technical support for HCM City in smart city building.
HCM City always welcomes and creates conditions for leaders, businesses and people of the UK to come to city, he affirmed.
British Consul General in HCM City Emily Hamblin noted his hope that Vietnam will achieve its set targets, and that the UK will continue to be a reliable partner of Vietnam and the city in particular in the coming decades.
She also rejoiced at the close cooperation between the UK and HCM City, especially in financial centre and smart city building./.