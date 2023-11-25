Culture - Sports Da Nang’s Cham sculpture museum recognised as historical relic The Museum of Cham Sculpture of Da Nang has been recognised as a historical relic site of the city, as it opens the Cham Culture showroom creating diversified exhibits and arts space for tourism attraction.

Culture - Sports 7th World Vovinam Championship opens in HCM City The 7th World Vovinam Championship kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24, with the participation of more than 650 athletes from 35 countries and territories worldwide.