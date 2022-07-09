Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US has developed fruitfully and substantively in recent years, Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has said.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence Day (July 4) held on July 8 in Hanoi, Ha stressed that mutual visits by senior leaders of the two countries in recent years have created a driving force to consolidate the reliable political, diplomatic and dialogue relations between the two sides, thus deepening bilateral ties as well as contributing to peace, stability, collaboration and development in the Asia-Pacific region.



As one of the leading countries in science and technology, the US has made great contributions to solving global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.



While appreciating the US’s active role in promoting global efforts in response to climate change, he expressed his wish that the North American country will actively cooperate with and support Vietnam in fulfilling its commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and a fair energy transition process.



On the occasion, he called on US companies to actively invest in green transition in Vietnam.



The US remains Vietnam's largest export market with a value of 55.9 billion USD in the first six months of this year./.