US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper is seen at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The US Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on December 2 organised a public festival in Hanoi to celebrate people-to-people ties and the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son said with the great and tireless efforts of the leaders and peoples of the two countries, Vietnam – US relations have reaped impressive developments in all fields.

Now, nearly 750,000 Americans travel to Vietnam each year, and 119 US non-governmental organisations are operating in the 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam. Young Vietnamese people are interested in US culture and education, Son said, adding he believes that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries will continue to make great contributions to their relations.

Visitors to the festival can also find information about traveling to the US, learning English and register for exchange programmes, scholarships, and jobs at the US diplomatic mission.

The festival also featured musical performances, an “Ao dai” show, and special performances by US hip-hop Arts Envoy Adrienne Mack-Davis and the Bamboo Orchestra./.