Society Australia to provide more funding to PAPI survey in Vietnam Australia will add an additional 9.7 million AUD (6.75 million USD) between 2021 and 2025 to its funding of the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey, conducted by the UN Development Programme.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UK More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the UK have been brought home on a flight arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and UK agencies on July 12 and 13.

Society HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.