Vietnam-Venezuela cultural exchange marks Vietnam’s 75th National Day
The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organised a cultural exchange programme in Caracas on August 28 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organised a cultural exchange programme in Caracas on August 28 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen recalled achievements of Vietnam after the 35-year renewal, with an average annual economic growth rate of nearly 7 percent – among the highest in the region and the world.
The country has also achieved remarkable results in external affairs when it consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of international relations. Of note, in 2020, Vietnam is assuming the positions as the Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
Regarding the country’s relations with Venezuela, the ambassador affirmed that the Government and people always attach importance to the friendship and solidarity with Venezuela.
Vietnam is willing to support the Venezuelan Government and people in the struggle to protect independence and sovereignty for the development of the nation and the prosperity of the people, he added.
Ruben Darío Molina, Venezuelan Vice-minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, affirmed that his country commits to maintaining, consolidating and intensifying its close cooperation with Vietnam in various fields.
The event also featured art performances by both Vietnamese and Venezuelan artists. The programme was broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Venezuelan Military TV channel (TVFANB) and Venezuelan National Assembly TV channel (ANTV).
On this occasion, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen granted interviews to VTV8 channel of Venezolana de Televisión, introducing Vietnam’s culture, cuisine and tourism.
The Vietnamese embassy has also coordinated with VTV8 and TVFANB to launch a Vietnamese film month from August 19 to September 2./.