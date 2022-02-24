Vietnam-WEF partnership helps reduce plastic waste (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on February 23 had a working session with Joo-Ok Lee, Head of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Regional Agenda – Asia Pacific, to discuss cooperation in coping with plastic waste and developing the circular economy.

Lee thanked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) for backing activities of the Vietnam National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) implemented by the WEF in recent times, and expressed his hope to continue receiving its support in the coming time. He also shared information related to plans of the NPAP in the future.





Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (R) and Joo-Ok Lee, Head of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Regional Agenda – Asia Pacific (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

The official revealed that, in 2022, the WEF will host major conferences which are expected to attract the participation of political leaders, entrepreneurs and academic researchers around the world, to outline agendas at the regional and global levels. He hoped that Vietnam would attend and share cooperation models and initiatives on reducing plastic waste, and developing the circular economy.



For his part, Ha spoke highly of the WEF’s support for the MoNRE in recent times, especially in the fight against plastic waste and developing the circular economy through various activities of the NPAP.



Launched in December 2020, the NPAP has greatly contributed to communication activities on plastic waste in the Southeast Asian nation, helping raise public awareness of the use of plastic bags and other single-use plastic products.



The programme has also called for the involvement of many international organisations and businesses in supporting the implementation of projects and plans of the MoNRE in managing and reducing plastic waste.



It has also provided technical experts to help make adjustments and supplements to regulations on circular economy development in a decree detailing a number of articles of the Law on Environmental Protection, and build a national action plan on circular economy development.



Ha expressed his hope that the partnership programme will continue to promote connection among public, private, and societal stakeholders in a common approach in order to tackle plastic waste and plastic pollution, and help Vietnam’s plastic industry with transition to a sustainable circular economy model.



He suggested the WEF further foster cooperation with Vietnam to address plastic waste, including marine plastic waste, by supporting the country to implement its approved national action plan.



The two sides should also continue their coordination in investigating and assessing arising issues in this regard, and in collecting, recycling and treating plastic waste; organise policy dialogues and conferences to map out relevant strategies and plans; and promote investment and mobilise resources to support the effective implementation of plastic waste management and treatment, and microplastic management in producing commodities, and accelerate circular economy development in Vietnam, he said./.