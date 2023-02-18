Vietnam-Yunnan province (China) trade ties below potential: Official

Despite the high cooperation potential, trade between Vietnam and Yunnan province of China has remained modest at only 3.2 billion USD in 2022, a very small amount of the 175.6 billion USD in trade between Vietnam and China in the year, according to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).