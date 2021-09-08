Business Vietnam's coffee exports to UK drop in H1 Vietnam’s coffee exports to the UK market have decreased significantly as its products fail to meet stricter requirements in terms of quality and consumption trends of British people, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Hai Duong looks to develop modern supporting industries The northern province of Hai Duong is striving to develop modern supporting industries and become an important link in the global supply chain of multinational corporations by 2030.

Business Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new Chairman Pham Tan Cong was elected as Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for the term 2021-2026 at the 14th meeting of the Executive Committee of the VCCI on September 8, replacing Vu Tien Loc.