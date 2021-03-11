VIETRADE, Sendo helping stimulate farm produce demand amid COVID-19
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and e-commerce platform Sendo.vn are helping businesses to sell farm produce online and promote digital transformation and the application of technology in trade activities.
Vice Director of VIETRADE Hoang Minh Chien (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and e-commerce platform Sendo.vn are helping businesses to sell farm produce online and promote digital transformation and the application of technology in trade activities.
Vice Director of VIETRADE Hoang Minh Chien revealed the joint effort at a programme officially launched by the two sides on March 10.
The agency is coordinating with domestic and foreign partners to support enterprises tackling the difficulties posed by COVID-19 via improving their abilities and establishing strategic and sustainable consumption channels for products with potential.
It has set up a “national programme of trade promotion” pavilion on Sendo.vn and a number of other platforms to promote the consumption of farm products from Hai Duong province and products of potential from other localities around the country.
The pavilion focuses on helping localities facing difficulties in selling agricultural products because of COVID-19, Chien said, adding that local authorities can register with VIETTRADE to receive information and implement associated activities.
In particular, the agency will coordinate with the departments of Industry and Trade and Agriculture and Rural Development in certain localities to help them promote their products through joining supply chains, applying e-commerce on domestic and international platforms, and building brands.
Since March 9, the programme to stimulate demand for farm produce launched by VIETRADE and Sendo has helped promote the consumption of 6 tonnes of agricultural products from Hai Duong, including cabbage, kohlrabi, tomatoes, and fruit, Chien said.
Focusing on Hanoi through Sendo, the programme is scheduled to take place in March. Accordingly, VIETRADE will help Sendo connect with suppliers of high-quality and origin-certified farm produce in Hai Duong.
Apart from introducing high-quality products to consumers, the programme also aims to raise public awareness, especially among farmers, cooperatives, and business households, about the requirements of customers in terms of production and business, and improve e-commerce and the sustainable e-commerce skills of farmers and businesses./.