Vietravel Airlines to add more flights in anticipation of peak summer travel
Vietravel Airlines welcomed its fourth aircraft on June 1, which will be put into service to meet increasing travel demand in the summer of 2023.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietravel Airlines welcomed its fourth aircraft on June 1, which will be put into service to meet increasing travel demand in the summer of 2023.
The airline is operating flights to major tourist cities like Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon, and it is scheduled to open Hanoi-Da Lat/Cam Ranh routes on June 7.
Apart from the Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Bangkok routes, the carrier has held working sessions with partners to increase charter flights to promising markets in North East Asia.
Vietravel Airlines on May 25 officially launched direct flights connecting two central localities of Vietnam – Cam Ranh and Da Nang with Macau (China).
As of the first quarter of 2023, Vietravel Airlines, which made its debut in late 2020, had operated over 11,600 flights safely and carried close to 2.5 million passengers, with an average occupancy rate of 93.7%.
The carrier aims to serve 900,000 passengers in the second and third quarters of this year./.