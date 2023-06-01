Business Export of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables sweeter by the day The export of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables is expected to continue to soar, considering a growth of 39% since early this year and strong increases in China's purchases.

Business Cement industry suffers financial losses during Q1 Decreased demand and increased costs have put cement makers in a difficult spot financially during the first quarter of 2023, said industry insiders and experts.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail petrol prices rose in the latest adjustment on June 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Sun Taxi signs deal to buy 3,000 VinFast electric cars The Sun Taxi JSC on June 1 signed a contract to purchase 3,000 VF 5 Plus electric cars from carmaker VinFast, marking the biggest vehicle purchase contract in Vietnam so far, with delivery scheduled from now until 2025.